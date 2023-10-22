What’s The Alternative highlights alternate approaches to women’s well-being at EmpowerHER

KARACHI - SEED Ven­tures under its banner, What’s The Alternative (WTA) hosted its second event, Empow­erHER: Women’s Wellness Symposium. The event aimed to establish a platform that brings together medical ex­perts and women for com­prehensive dialogue around alternative approaches to women’s well-being. WTA is an innovative sustainabil­ity platform devised and man­aged by SEED Ventures to offer sustainable alternatives with a focus on three pillars: environ­ment, wellness, and lifestyle, aiming to inspire individuals to rethink their choices and translate them into meaning­ful actions. Commenting on the symposium, Shaista Aye­sha, CEO & Director, SEED Ventures, said, “EmpowerHER serves as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue and collabo­ration on women’s wellness. At SEED Ventures, we are com­mitted to improving women’s well-being, and to rethink con­ventional practices for alterna­tives that empower women to lead stronger, healthier lives and foster better communi­ties.” The event, comprising two panel discussions, was hosted by notable journalist Sidra Iqbal, with distinguished speakers from renowned med­ical institutes in Pakistan, and a keynote address by internist and endocrinologist Dr. Tas­nim Ahsan, who was recently awarded the ‘Laureate Award 2023’ for ‘International Excel­lence in Endocrinology’ by the Endocrine Society of the USA. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tasnim Ahsan said, “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing. Women are not naturally bet­ter at multitasking and gen­der stereotypical roles.” The program included two panel discussions. The first panel fo­cused on Nurturing Wellness through Nutrition, Physical, and Mental Wellness, with Dr. Ashar Ekhlaq Ahmed, Rheu­matologist & Medical Direc­tor, Ziauddin Group of Hospi­tals; Dr Sidra Iqbal, Dietician, South City Hospital; Sana Sid­diqui, Consultant Psychiatrist, Co-Founder and Director at Synapse Pakistan;and Sanam Saeed, actress and mental health activist. The discussion focused on a holistic approach towards wellness that helps create the foundation for a bal­anced life. The second panel, titled Motherhood: The Jour­ney from Conception to Post­partum, was a compelling dis­cussion with Dr. Huma Aamer Haquani, Gynecologist & Infer­tility specialist, South City Hos­pital; Zarmina Faisal, Yogi; and Sunita Marshall, actress. The panel highlighted challenges faced pre and postpartum, and discussed ways and methods aside from conventional ap­proaches of building greater resilience and support, physi­cally, mentally and emotionally for the journey.