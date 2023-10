SARGODHA - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui distrib­uted electric wheelchairs among special children of eight police officers and jawans, here on Sat­urday. District Police Of­ficer Mohammad Faisal Kamran and DIG Aamir Mushtaq were also pres­ent. Addressing the par­ticipants, the RPO said taking care of the force was the first responsi­bility of the department. Along with treatment of special children, their other needs were also being met, he said.