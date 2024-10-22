‘26th Amendment to guarantee supremacy of Parliament’

PESHAWAR - A local PPP leader and former Nation­al Assembly candidate, Syed Abid Ali Shah, advocate, on Monday congratu­lated the nation on the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment by Parliament, stating that it would en­sure supremacy and dignity of Parlia­ment in the country.

He explained that the adoption of this constitutional amendment was necessary to return the powers grant­ed to Parliament for its supremacy un­der the 18th Constitutional Amend­ment. These powers, he said, were transferred to the judiciary under the 19th Constitutional Amendment, but have now been restored to Parliament.

He praised the role of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the passage of the amendment bill.

He added, “PPP Chairman Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari played a crucial and pivotal role in achieving this. He held consultations with political parties, developed a consensus, and resolved a challenging task amicably. All demo­crats are paying tribute to him for this accomplishment.” Terming the 26th Constitutional Amendment a step for­ward toward the restoration of the 1973 Constitution in its true form, he expressed hope that similar consti­tutional amendments would soon be introduced in Parliament to ensure speedy justice and relief for the people.