26th Amendment will swiftly resolve constitutional cases: Experts

PESHAWAR - The recent passage of the 26th constitutional amendment by Parliament has been widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where legal experts have termed it a significant step toward the speedy resolution of constitutional cases and the clearance of the backlog of civil cases in the Supreme Court and high courts, providing much-needed relief to thousands of litigants.
Legal experts, politicians, and civil society representatives agreed that this historic amendment marks a pivotal moment in the quest for a more efficient and independent judiciary in Pakistan. The amendment introduces several important judicial reforms aimed at enhancing the judicial system and ensuring the supremacy of the rule of law in Pakistan.
Among its notable provisions is the establishment of a fixed three-year term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan, along with the creation of constitutional benches in both the Supreme Court and high courts across all four provinces. These changes are seen as vital steps in ensuring swift and effective justice delivery.
Furthermore, a judicial commission, empowered to determine the necessary number of judges for these benches, will play a key role in optimizing the judicial process. This commission will not only oversee appointments but will also assess judges’ performance, reinforcing accountability within the judiciary.
The amendment also significantly enhances the role of Parliament in judicial appointments. A new 12-member parliamentary committee will nominate the Chief Justice of Pakistan from a panel of the three most senior judges. This committee requires a two-thirds majority to confirm its nominations, and the proposed CJP’s name will be submitted to the Prime Minister for endorsement, who will forward it to the President for final approval. This procedural change aims to ensure greater transparency and oversight in the appointment of judicial leaders.
Noman Bukhari, a senior lawyer and member of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, praised the establishment of constitutional benches, calling it a “right step in a positive direction.” He emphasised that these reforms could lead to quicker resolutions for litigants’ cases, thereby restoring public confidence in the judicial system. He believed that by addressing key constitutional issues and facilitating a more organized judiciary, the 26th amendment could play a transformative role in Pakistan’s legal landscape. It represents a concerted effort to tackle the backlog of cases that has plagued the courts for years, ensuring that justice is not only served but also seen to be served in a timely manner.
He mentioned that such constitutional benches existed in other countries due to their key role in the speedy resolution of cases and the swift clearance of backlogs. He said the backlog of cases had increased in recent years in the Supreme Court and high courts due to heightened public awareness, and the establishment of constitutional benches would help minimize the workload on higher courts. He noted that cases related to property, land, services, and criminal offenses were taking years to be finalized due to the extra time consumed by petitions.
He added that the time and money of thousands of litigants were being wasted, leading to frustration due to delays in judgment. Referring to a report, he mentioned that as of December 31, 2023, the backlog of cases stood at 55,971, while the number of pending cases by the end of 2022 was 52,424. The number of pending cases in 2021 was around 54,000 in the Supreme Court. In 2020, the number of such cases was 46,902; in 2019, it was 43,800; and in 2018, there were 38,197 pending cases. Similarly, in 2017, around 35,600 cases were pending adjudication; 29,941 in 2016; 25,681 in 2015; 21,272 in 2014; and 20,116 in 2013.
Noman Bukhari said these statistics indicated that the number of pending cases in the apex court has more than doubled in the last 10 years.
He claimed that one of the reasons for the high backlog was that decisions in many cases were potentially extending over years due to a lack of judges in higher courts and the extra time consumed by constitutional and human rights petitions.
He referred to the book Pas-e-Qanoon, written by former CJP Jawad S Khawaja, who articulated that the adjudication of a civil case typically spans an average of 25 years before a final verdict is reached. He said this raised an important question of who would be held accountable for the loss of a person’s life or over two decades spent either in prison or in courts seeking justice.
Malik Ashfaq Khan, a senior lawyer and member of the Nowshera District Bar, said that the 26th constitutional amendment was important legislation as it would help in the expeditious disposal of constitutional and other petitions. He mentioned that the prevalence of political and constitutional cases had significantly impacted civil, criminal, and service cases of litigants, leading to notable strain on the justice system.
Malik Ashfaq noted that constitutional-related cases constituted only 15 percent of the total cases, while 85 percent were other types of cases, yet the former monopolized about 90 percent of the court’s time.