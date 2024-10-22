3 arrested in Rawalpindi for tenancy law violations

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Police conducted a door-to-door search operation in the jurisdiction of Bani Police Station on Monday, resulting in the arrest of three individuals for violating the tenancy law.

According to a police spokesman, the operation involved personnel from the Elite Force, Special Branch, and lady police, who gathered data on local tenants. The arrested individuals, identified as Hammad, Asad, and Naveed, have been booked under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.