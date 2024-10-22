Tuesday, October 22, 2024
74 beggars, 18 shopkeepers arrested in Islamabad crackdown

Monitoring Report
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The district administration of Islamabad has intensified its operations against illegal activities, resulting in the arrest of 74 beggars and 18 shopkeepers in separate actions.  This initiative is part of efforts to maintain public order and enforce price regulations, according to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration spokesman. Over the past 48 hours, the administration arrested 74 professional beggars across various parts of the city. Assistant Commissioners (ACs) were actively involved, with AC Saddar Maheen Hassan leading the arrest of 38 beggars in sectors G-10, G-11, and F-11. AC Rural Kamran apprehended 21 beggars in Sihala, while AC Industrial Area Farwa Batool arrested 15 beggars in the Margalla police station area. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon stressed the need for increased vigilance and swift responses to reports of professional beggars. He directed the administration to take immediate action on any information received.

In a separate operation, 18 shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging customers during market inspections. AC City Farhan Ahmad arrested eight shopkeepers, and AC Saddar detained another eight in different operations. AC Industrial Area arrested two shopkeepers and fined one for price violations in Sunday markets. DC Islamabad urged the public to follow the official price list and report any price gouging. He assured that price control magistrates are present in markets to monitor compliance and ensure fair pricing.

