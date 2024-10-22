Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Aadam Syed wins Bahrain Amateur Open, earns DP World Tour spot

Aadam Syed wins Bahrain Amateur Open, earns DP World Tour spot
Web Sports Desk
9:10 PM | October 22, 2024
Rawalpindi Golf Club's rising star, Aadam Syed, has triumphed at the prestigious Bahrain Amateur Open Golf Championship with an impressive -13 under par, marking a significant milestone in his golfing journey. 

This victory has earned him not only a coveted spot on the DP World Tour but also an invitation to compete for the King Hamad Trophy, propelling him further into the international golf scene.

Aadam, a recent graduate with a master's degree in sports sciences from the University of Tampa, USA, has been on a remarkable trajectory towards a professional golfing career. After recently securing his professional playing card for the 2025 season at Pakistan’s Professional Qualifying School, Aadam has also earned a spot on the UK’s Clutch Tour for the upcoming season.

His dominant performance in Bahrain has solidified his standing as one of Pakistan's most promising young golfers. Aadam’s transition to professional golf will officially begin at the Garrison Open Golf Championship in Lahore, set to take place from October 30 to November 3, 2024.

Aadam Syed will return to Pakistan on October 21 to prepare for his professional debut, a journey that serves as an inspiration to aspiring golfers across the country. His success on international stages is a reflection of Pakistan's growing presence in the global golf arena.

The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has extended their heartfelt congratulations to Aadam, applauding his outstanding achievement and wishing him continued success as he embarks on his professional career.

