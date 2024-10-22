Abdul Rasheed honored with lifetime achievement award for his services to club cricket

LAHORE - Syed Abdul Rasheed Khan, Senior Vice President of the West Zone Cricket Association Lahore, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, President of the Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), in recognition of his tireless contributions to club cricket in Lahore. The award ceremony took place at the LRCA office.

Khawaja Nadeem praised Syed Abdul Rasheed Khan for his dedication and long-standing efforts in promoting club cricket, expressing hope that he will continue to contribute to the development of the sport in the future, as he has done in the past.

In addition to his role at the West Zone Cricket Association, Abdul Rasheed serves as the President of Islampura Cricket Club and has been appointed as manager for various Lahore Region teams. He has also played key roles as a selector and coordinator in multiple regional cricket events.

Abid Hussain, LRCA’s Manager of Cricket Operations, also commended Abdul Rasheed Khan’s contributions, describing him as an invaluable asset to Lahore cricket who has long supported the vision of Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed in advancing the sport at the grassroots level.