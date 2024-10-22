Tuesday, October 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Albanian former president Ilir Meta arrested party

Albanian former president Ilir Meta arrested party
NEWS WIRE
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, International

Tirana  -  Albania’s former president Ilir Meta, a fierce opponent of Prime Minister Edi Rama, was arrested Monday in Tirana, his political party announced, with media reporting he was suspected of money laundering. Meta was arrested in Tirana by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation, the Freedom Party said in a statement, adding that it had not received an official explanation.

The party’s secretary general Tedi Blushi in the statement called it a “criminal kidnapping”.

Meta, 55, was president from 2017 to 2022. Images published by Albanian media showed police officers escorting him out of his car and into a police special forces van.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024