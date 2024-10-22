Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Bakhtawar Bhutto names third son after Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

Web Desk
12:31 PM | October 22, 2024
Bakhtawar Bhutto, eldest daughter of Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto, has named her third son, Mir Zulfiqar Mahmood Chaudhry, in honor of her maternal grandfather, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

On Tuesday morning, Bakhtawar Bhutto and her husband, Mahmood Chaudhry, shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the name of their newborn son. The couple revealed that they have chosen to name their little prince “Mir Zulfiqar Mahmood Chaudhry,” in honor of Bakhtawar’s maternal grandfather, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, expressing their hope for blessings, health, and compassion for their newborn.

The couple, who married in January 2021, previously welcomed their first son in October 2021 and their second son in October 2022.

Web Desk

