Bird strike forces emergency landing of private airline plane at Lahore airport

A private airline flight from Lahore to Karachi was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after take-off due to a bird strike. The pilot safely returned to Lahore airport with 180 passengers on board, who were later moved to the airport lounge.

Incidents of bird strikes on planes have been a recurring issue at airports across Pakistan, despite repeated assurances from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to address the problem.

In 2022 alone, 57 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights were struck by birds. According to a PIA report, 53 incidents were recorded between January and October, with four additional strikes reported in November. Most incidents occurred at Lahore International Airport.

Of the 57 bird strikes in 2022, five PIA planes sustained damage, while others avoided significant harm. The report also revealed that 21 planes were hit while landing, 12 during approach, and eight during take-off.