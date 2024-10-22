BISP for Rural Women

In recent years, particularly over the last two decades, Sindh has faced numerous challenges—economic instability, market fluctuations, natural disasters, and rising poverty levels. The brunt of these issues is borne primarily by rural women, who are often the most affected by climate-induced disasters, economic downturns, and social pressures. Despite these hardships, women possess significant potential to contribute to the economy, provided they are given the right opportunities.

Unfortunately, the Sindh government has not yet implemented sustainable measures to provide long-term employment for these women. Currently, they are largely confined to farming and agriculture, which is insufficient, and they are not fairly compensated for their labour. In irrigated areas of Sindh, landlords often control tenants and their families, who work on agricultural land in exchange for basic necessities like flour and rice. However, the minimum wage laws in Pakistan are not adequately enforced, leaving rural women as direct victims, receiving inadequate pay for their hard work.

As of 2024, the Sindh government, in collaboration with the federal Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), has supported over 7 million beneficiaries in the province. Through the Benazir Kafalat initiative, financial assistance of Rs. 9,000 per quarter is provided to eligible women, offering vital support to economically vulnerable households.

While other countries are effectively utilising funds to develop industries and local factories tailored to each district’s economic needs, Sindh has focused on short-term cash handouts. Although financial assistance programmes like BISP have provided immediate relief, these handouts are often viewed as demeaning and unproductive in the long term.

There is a growing need for economic empowerment in Sindh, particularly for rural women. They require more than just temporary financial aid; they need a comprehensive plan for sustainable economic development that will enable them to become self-sufficient and resilient. There are numerous examples from Sindh where women have invested in small businesses, becoming empowered and earning a steady income as a result. These success stories demonstrate the potential of targeted support and investment in women’s entrepreneurship as a means of achieving economic independence and stability.

Originally, BISP aimed to alleviate poverty in rural areas, but negative outcomes have surfaced. Now, women need to learn from those who have successfully invested in small businesses. Instead of merely receiving cash, BISP beneficiaries should be encouraged to use these funds to launch businesses, create income streams, and contribute to local economies. Smart investments can double their money, helping not only to alleviate poverty but also to empower them economically and socially.

The Sindh government must rethink its approach, shifting away from one-time financial aid and focusing on long-term economic projects that benefit women. Small businesses, especially in rural areas, have the potential to drive change. With the support of BISP funds, women can establish themselves as entrepreneurs, which will, in turn, benefit the government.

There are many viable business ideas for BISP beneficiaries. Women can start small-scale businesses in handicrafts, focusing on traditional crafts such as embroidery, weaving, and pottery. Sindh’s rich cultural heritage provides a strong foundation for such enterprises. By working in cooperatives or selling their products online, women can reach national and international markets, promoting local craftsmanship and creating a sustainable income.

Additionally, with the rising interest in health and environmental concerns, organic farming and kitchen gardening offer promising opportunities. Women can grow organic produce for personal consumption and sell surplus in local markets, creating a reliable income stream.

Investing in livestock, such as goats, cows, or poultry, can also generate income. Women can sell dairy products, eggs, or meat, providing a steady financial return suitable for rural areas. A home-based tailoring business is another option. With basic sewing skills and a small investment in sewing machines, women can cater to the local demand for custom clothing, eventually expanding into larger markets.

Urban BISP beneficiaries can explore the food business by offering homemade meals or catering services, specialising in traditional Sindhi dishes like papad and pickle. Food is always in demand, and with proper marketing, this can become a profitable venture.

Opening small grocery or general stores in underserved areas is another promising option. Women can meet local needs while boosting their family income.

The Sindh government should restructure the purpose of BISP, setting clear criteria for using the funds to start businesses. Providing initial tranches in advance could allow for better assessment and enable beneficiaries to repay the government, ensuring more effective utilisation of the funds. By implementing a structured plan focused on entrepreneurship, the government can empower women economically and contribute to the broader development of rural communities in Sindh.

Investment in local factories and industries, such as food processing units, garment factories, and handicraft hubs, could provide employment for thousands of women. This would allow them to earn a dignified living while contributing to the local economy.

Shewa Ram Suthar

The writer is based in Umerkot. He has more than 14 years of experience in the development sector. He can be reached at shewaram@live.com