BNP-Mengal’s senator Qasim Ronjho resigns from Senate
4:47 PM | October 22, 2024
Senator Qasim Ronjho, a dissident member of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal), resigned from the Senate on Tuesday.

Ronjho, who also served as the party’s parliamentary leader in the Senate, submitted his resignation to the Senate secretary.

The resignation comes after BNP-Mengal leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal requested the resignation of both Ronjho and Senator Naseema Ehsan.

The two senators had crossed the floor in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, prompting a rift within the party.

