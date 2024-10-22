Civil society rejects amendment in Constitution

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a discussion have focussed on how political parties’ manifestos align with the civil society-led Charter of Democracy 2.0 and expressed their sharp reservations over the recently passed constitutional amendment.

They emphasised the importance of transparency, accountability, education, and adherence to democratic principles for national progress and stability in Pakistan.

The discussion was arranged by Pakistan Development Alliance at the National Press Club here on Monday.

In his opening remarks, Zia-ur-Rehman, chair of Pakistan Development Alliance, who headed the event, provided crucial perspective regarding the Civil Society Call for 2nd Generation Charter of Democracy, stating, “We are not talking about the Charter of Democracy 2.0 or these reforms for the first time but since July 2022. There should have been a societal discourse, and stakeholders must have been consulted before making any constitutional changes.”

He highlighted that the political shape of Pakistan has been flawed by a lack of commitment from political parties to implement the democratic reforms initially promised, stressing the need for renewed engagement and accountability. Truth and Reconciliation Commission and Commission for Democracy needs to be immediately established to address current power imbalance, he demanded.

The Civil Society Call for Charter of Democracy 2.0 was created when a new generation of political parties and leaders emerged to address contemporary challenges, responding to a deadlock over the original Charter. A collective of 121 civil society organizations came together to develop this updated Charter, aiming to strengthen democratic governance and ensure that the voices of all stakeholders, particularly marginalised communities, are included in the political discourse.

A number of media persons including Afzal Butt, Tahir Khalil and Khalid Ameen spoke on the occasion. They emphasised the relevance of technology in governance. They also said that if the constitution had been implemented from the start, there would have been no need for the Charter of Democracy.

As discussions progressed, a consensus emerged that the Charter of Democracy 2.0 serves as a crucial framework for ensuring that political parties fulfil their commitments, promoting inclusivity and accountability in governance. Civil society organisations continue to advocate for these principles to be integrated into political practice for the benefit of Pakistan’s democratic future.