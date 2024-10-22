CJP Qazi Faez Isa begins chamber work ahead of retirement

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi has commenced his chamber work ahead of his upcoming retirement on October 25. Justice Isa, who took oath as the 29th CJP on September 17 last year, following the retirement of Umar Ata Bandial, will now focus on writing judgments during his final days in office.

Justice Isa was sworn in by then-president Dr. Arif Alvi during a ceremony in Islamabad. His successor is expected to be chosen from the three most senior judges of the Supreme Court: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Yahya Afridi. The bench room of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has been moved to Courtroom No. 1 in anticipation.

A 12-member Parliamentary Committee, composed of both government and opposition representatives, is meeting today to discuss the appointment of the new CJP. The committee includes political figures such as Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, and Shaista Pervaiz, along with PPP leaders Farooq Naek, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Syed Naveed Qamar.

Legal experts Barrister Ali Zafar, Barrister Gohar, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza, as well as members from JUI-F and MQM-P, are also part of the process.