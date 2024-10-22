CJP Qazi Faez Isa releases minority verdict

The Supreme Court on Tuesday released a minority detailed verdict in the case of the reserved seat, authored by Chief Justice and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail. In a 14-page supplementary note, CJP Isa emphasized his duty to highlight constitutional violations in the judgment and urged the majority of judges to rectify their mistakes.

Chief Justice Isa pointed out that Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Muneeb Akhtar opposed his view, leaving the appeals in the reserved seats case unresolved. He further argued that the 8-judge majority decision contains errors and is not binding in its implementation.

Additionally, CJP Isa criticized the establishment of a "virtual court" by the majority judges, deeming it unconstitutional.