CM Maryam inaugurates ’Dhi Rani’ programme for married couples

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the ‘Dhi Rani’ programme to extend financial assistance to the married couples. “Rs 100,000 will be given as wedding money to each newly-married couple through an ATM,” said the chief minister while inaugurating the programme. She further stated that food will be served to 20 guests of each couple while necessary furniture, household utensils, clothes and other daily necessities will also be donated under this programme. Madam chief minister stated that receipt of applications under Punjab Dhi Rani Program for mass marriages had started which could be submitted online at cmp.punjab.gov.pk. She added,”A dedicated Helpline 1312 has also been established for the program.” She underscored,”For transparency in the programme, applicants will be verified at home by special teams.”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has greeted the nation on the passage of 26th constitutional amendment, saying that it was indispensable for the supremacy of the parliament. “The 26th constitutional amendment is a clear message that the voice of people should be the loudest,” said the chief minister, adding that the Parliament has regained full constitutional authority and dignity with the approval of the 26th constitutional amendment. “The 26th constitutional amendment was indispensable for the supremacy of the parliament. With the amendment, justice will be done in a timely manner and it will be seen to be done,” she remarked, adding that it would make Pakistan an ideal democracy in the world. She further stated that the chapter of positive reforms in the judicial system has opened with the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment.” She added,”I welcome the provision of abolition of interest.” She believed that the Judiciary has been made independent and strengthened, ensuring public access to justice.