CM Maryam's 'Punjab Dhee Rani Program': Mass marriages for 3,000 underprivileged daughters

In a remarkable display of leadership and commitment to public service, Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched an admirable initiative aimed at facilitating the marriages of underprivileged families in Punjab.

Set to commence on November 30, 2024, the "Punjab Dhee Rani Program" will be the largest collective wedding initiative in the province's history, bringing together 3,000 underprivileged girls from impoverished families for a grand celebration of marriage. This program not only aims to simplify the wedding process for deserving daughters but also provides substantial support to their families. Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s effort stands as a testament to her dedication, generosity, and tireless work for the betterment of marginalized and vulnerable communities.

Marriage in Islam is a sacred social contract that lays the foundation for a prosperous and stable family life. However, due to the current economic challenges and financial constraints, many impoverished parents struggle to marry off their children. For girls who are orphans, destitute, or disabled, or whose fathers are incapacitated, there is no need for concern anymore, as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has allocated a substantial budget of one billion rupees for this groundbreaking initiative.

Under the Punjab Dhee Rani Program, collective weddings will be organized for 3,000 girls across Punjab. Each girl will receive gifts worth 166,000 rupees, along with 40,000 rupees to cover wedding expenses. Furthermore, the Chief Minister will also provide a token gift of 100,000 rupees to each bride through an ATM.

This unprecedented step aims to alleviate the financial burden of wedding expenses while also addressing the financial issues faced by families. Additionally, arrangements will be made to provide meals for 20 guests for each couple, further enhancing the beauty and memorability of the wedding ceremony. Under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, this initiative will also highlight Punjab's cultural heritage, where the tradition of collective weddings has long existed.

During these collective weddings, brides will also receive essential furniture, household utensils, clothing, and other everyday items as gifts. The list of these items includes 13 essentials, such as furniture, garments, and dinner sets. The fundamental goal of this program is to ensure that couples do not encounter any difficulties at the start of their new life together and can enjoy a prosperous life ahead.

The application process for the Punjab Dhee Rani Program has already begun. Eligible families can submit their applications online at cmp.punjab.gov.pk. To ensure the transparency of the application process, special teams will visit homes to verify applicants, ensuring that only deserving individuals benefit from this program.

Moreover, a helpline, 1312, has been established to facilitate eligible families. Those who cannot afford their daughter's wedding expenses and seek financial assistance can call this helpline or apply online. This helpline will serve as a crucial resource for underprivileged families, allowing them to easily submit their applications.

On the first day of the program, 135 applications were received, including 15 from Lahore. The Social Welfare Department plans to conduct three thousand collective weddings in November, which will benefit thousands of families and add joy to their lives.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiative will not only support families but also enhance their happiness. This endeavor undoubtedly serves as a beacon of hope for underprivileged families in Punjab. Thanks to this program, many families will be freed from the worries of wedding expenses for their daughters, allowing for an increase in their happiness. The efforts of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in this remarkable initiative deserve commendation. Under her leadership, Punjab is on the path of development, and such initiatives are a clear testament to her unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

If you want to benefit from this program, immediately visit cmp.punjab.gov.pk , enter your name, CNIC, and other details, and click on register. Remember that this program is specifically for deserving daughters who are orphans, destitute, or disabled, or whose fathers are disabled, and whose age ranges from 18 to 40 years. The applicant can be the bride's father, mother, guardian, or the bride herself, and the applicant must be a resident of Punjab. If more applications are received than available slots, a computerized ballot will be held to select the recipients. For further information, please contact 1312! Indeed, "Punjab ki Dhee Rani, sab se achi, sab se siyani."