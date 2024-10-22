Commissioner for completing Faisalabad uplift schemes on war-footing

FAISALABAD - Commissioner Silwat Saeed directed the district administration to complete development schemes on a war-footing after implementing all requirements. Presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party, she reviewed implementation on various schemes and approved execution on model village scheme in Chak No.44-GB Tehsil Sammundri. She also directed to revisit the construction and rehabilitation scheme of 6.5 km road from Chak No 106-JB to Chiniot and directed that the schemes should be completed on an urgent basis.

She also directed to present a construction scheme of the Government Primary School for Special Education Pir Mehal Toba Tek Singh. Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir, Director Development Samina Saif Niazi and others were also present.

Repair of two sewerage lines completed

The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has completed repair and rehabilitation of two sewerage lines near Muslim Town No 2 Sargodha Road and Sheikhupura Road.

Managing Director Aamer Aziz said that sewerage lines near Crescent School Sheikhupura Road and near Muslim Town Sargodha Road were causing problems for the masses. However, field staff used heavy machinery and completed repair and rehabilitation of the lines on a war-footing. The sewerage connection of Gulistan Colony No 1, Gulistan Colony B-block, Islamia Park, Chibban, Nagahban Pura, Hajwairi Town, Muslim Town, Noor Pur and Usman Town were restored completely, he added.

996 smoke emitting vehicles challaned

As many as 996 smoke emitting vehicles were challaned during the last one and half months in the city.

According to Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas here Monday, the teams checked over all 3,596 vehicles and issued challan to drivers of 996 vehicles and imposed Rs 1.9 million fine on them.

The departmental teams during crackdown on pollution sealed 33 industries and registered cases against 19 owners in addition to imposing Rs 7.4 million fine. He said that 397 industrial units were inspected from 1st of August to onward in the district and legal action was also taken against the elements involved in de-sealing the units and boilers.

He said that the team also checked 311 brick kilns in the district, registered a case against one kiln owner and demolished 6 brick kilns for running without zigzag technology. He said that notices were also served on 174 brick kiln owners.