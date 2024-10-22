Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Constitutional amendment to pave way for political stability: Mehdi

Staff Reporter
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Special Assistant to CM and General Secretary PPP Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi, on Monday, said after passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment doors for arbitrary interpretation of the Constitutions were closed and it would pave the way for the political stability of the country.  PPP Sindh secretary general said the amendment was an achievement of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who played important role in passage of the bill alongwith other political leaders.   He said by passage of the constitutional amendment, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari fulfilled the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. The amendment also prioritised the supremacy of the constitution and parliament, he added. As a result of this amendment, people will get immediate justice without discrimination, Waqar Mehdi said.

Staff Reporter

