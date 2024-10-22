Construction of houses under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ starts

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday announced the start of construction of houses for the low income people under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program. The chief minister chaired a special meeting to have a detailed briefing on the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program. She was told that in a record period of only two months, the people who got the first installment in Lahore, Kasur and other districts have started construction of their houses vigorously. Madam Chief Minister said,”I express prayers and best wishes for the lucky citizens who are building houses under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program.” She directed the authorities concerned to ensure release of the second installment of loan under the program as per schedule, and said,”We are trying our best so that no one is deprived of a rightful loan.” She underscored,”In each district, Assistant Commissioner has been appointed as Focal Person for the convenience of applicants.” Chief Minister Maryam said,”I will myself monitor “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program via dashboard.” She directed the Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin to monitor the programme in the field. Earlier, Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the relevant authorities that more than five and a half lakh people have approached the portal for “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program, and about four and a half lakh applications have been received under the program.” Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Provincial Minister Housing Bilal Yasin attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Housing Asadullah Khan, Principal Secretary Sajid Zafar Dal, DG PHATA Saif Anwar Jappa and other relevant officers were also present.