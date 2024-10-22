CPO reviews security for Pak-England Test match

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday to oversee security arrangements for the upcoming Pakistan-England Test cricket match scheduled to commence on October 24. Both teams held practice sessions at the stadium during the visit. The Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) provided a briefing on the security measures in place. The CPO emphasized the importance of diligent duty performance and warned of strict action against any lapses. He assured that all available resources are being utilized to ensure foolproof security for the teams. According to a police spokesman, approximately 3,200 personnel from the Rawalpindi Police, along with 370 traffic police officers, have been assigned to security duties. The spokesman further stated that the teams’ routes are being monitored by CCTV cameras, and snipers have been positioned on rooftops to ensure complete security. Special teams from the Elite Force, Dolphin Force, and District Police have been deployed both inside and outside the stadium and in surrounding areas.