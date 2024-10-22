Crisis of Thoughtlessness

Carl Jung once remarked, “Thinking is difficult, that’s why most people judge.” This simple yet profound statement resonates strongly in the current socio-political landscape of Pakistan. We are living in a time where judgment, impulsiveness, and reckless behaviour have overtaken reason and careful thought. The events of recent weeks have laid bare this crisis, exposing how fragile our social fabric has become in the face of manipulation, disinformation, and orchestrated chaos.

In Pakistan today, a wave of hysteria has swept the nation, without any real incident to justify it. Schools, colleges, and universities have been closed, not due to any national emergency, but because of a well-orchestrated campaign of misinformation. Malign elements have systematically used propaganda to create confusion and unrest across the country. These disruptors of peace and progress have fostered a climate of fear and irrationality, often using the impressionable minds of our youth as pawns in their schemes.

Fourteen hundred years ago, our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) warned us against such behaviour. The Quran explicitly states in Surah Al-Hujurat (49:6): “O you who have believed, if there comes to you a disobedient one with information, investigate, lest you harm a people out of ignorance and become, over what you have done, regretful.” Despite this timeless wisdom, it seems today we are increasingly inclined to act first and think later, if at all. Prophets, holy texts, and historical wisdom have all stressed the importance of truth, evidence, and reflection before action. Yet, these values are rapidly eroding in the face of modern political manoeuvring.

The reckless actions of a few have brought an entire nation to a standstill. Educational institutions remain closed, depriving students of their right to learn, leaving a generation teetering on the edge of ignorance. As I reflect on the state of our society, I am reminded of a warning I have been issuing for years: the generation we are raising today is lost. They lack respect for elders and the basic manners needed to navigate a civilised society. They are more connected to their gadgets than to the rich history of Pakistan. They have no understanding of their heritage, no appreciation for the sacrifices that built this nation, and no desire to think critically or deeply about the issues confronting them.

Tragically, this is not a natural evolution of youth behaviour, but the deliberate design of a political system that seeks to exploit the masses for its own ends. Politicians have shaped this generation into one of apathy and recklessness. They are encouraged to act on emotion, to believe every rumour, and to respond impulsively. It is no surprise that this generation has been labelled “gadget slaves,” mindlessly forwarding whatever sensationalised or fake news appears on their screens. As a social scientist, I assert that this generation is not just Pakistan’s youth—they are Pakistan’s future. But what kind of future are we building when the minds of our young people are ensnared by propaganda?

The consequences of this cultural decline are already apparent. In recent weeks, we have seen students turning against their teachers—the very individuals who have devoted their lives to shaping them into responsible adults. I have witnessed seasoned educators, who have spent years nurturing young minds, reduced to tears by the insolence and aggression of their students. These students, who once sat in classrooms learning lessons of respect and discipline, now hurl abuse and insults at their teachers. It is a profound tragedy that a nation once known for its reverence of knowledge and educators is now witnessing such blatant disrespect.

In this environment, I cannot help but reflect on how long I have been sounding the alarm. For years, I have warned of the consequences of raising a generation devoid of values, blinded by technology, and poisoned by political manipulation. Yet, those in power either refused to listen or, worse, chose to ignore these warnings in favour of their short-term political goals. The results are now painfully evident. The individuals orchestrating this destruction may not fully comprehend the extent of the damage they are causing, but it is Pakistan’s future that is being stolen before our very eyes.

This crisis of thoughtlessness, fuelled by propaganda and political ambition, threatens to unravel the very fabric of our society. We stand at a crossroads, and if we do not act swiftly to restore the values of critical thinking, respect, and truth, we risk descending further into chaos. It is not too late to change course, but this requires a collective effort from all sectors of society—educators, politicians, parents, and students alike. We must reclaim our future by teaching our youth the value of thought, questioning, and reasoning before reacting.

Carl Jung’s warning remains as relevant as ever: thinking is difficult, but essential. Without it, we risk being led astray by those who exploit our ignorance for their own gain. Let us hope that, as a nation, we find the courage to think critically and the wisdom to act with restraint before it is too late.

Zabir Saeed Badar

The writer is a senior journalist, analyst, and researcher, known for his expertise in key political and global affairs.