Cultural festival Lok Mela set for November

ISLAMABAD - The much-awaited annual cultural mega event of “Lok Mela” will be held at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) from November 08-17 in Islamabad, presenting a diverse cultural extravaganza for art lovers.

The event is being arranged by Lok Virsa, which is an autonomous cultural organization working under the National Heritage and Culture Division.

“The preparations for the are under way to make it a success by adding all the attractions.

The festival is set to attract artisans, performers, and visitors from across the country,” an official of Lok Virsa said. “As this year’s will mark the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Lok Virsa (1974-2024), several new and innovative attractions are being added to the Mela,” the official added.

The objective of the Mela is to promote Pakistan’s indigenous folk heritage, strengthen national harmony and integration among all federating units through a cultural perspective, and provide a much-needed platform for master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians, and folk dancers to demonstrate their skills at the national level.

The festival is being organized in close collaboration with all provincial culture departments. All provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have confirmed they will set their cultural pavilions at the festival grounds, the official informed. The main features of the Mela are provincial cultural pavilions, artisans at work, an exotic craft bazaar, international cultural pavilion, youth cultural pavilion, folk musical and folk-dance performances, puppet shows, stalls by civil society organizations, folk cuisine, and many other attractions.

The is not merely a celebration but also an effort to promote Pakistan’s rich cultural tapestry and encourage intercultural harmony.

The festival serves as an essential platform for preserving and promoting the country’s traditional heritage and promises to be a colorful and enriching experience for people of all ages, giving a glimpse of all provinces’ heritage.