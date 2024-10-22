Dar represents Pakistan at CW heads of govt meeting in Samoa

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan in Commonwealth heads of government meeting started in Pacific Island country Samoa yesterday would be represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. “Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistan delegation to be held from 21 to 26 October 2024 in Samoa”, said a Foreign Office statement on Monday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was earlier scheduled to attend the CHOGM when he received the invitation early this year. However, sources in the PM House cited important engagements of the PM as a reason to skip the conference. At the CHOGM, Dar will present Pakistan’s perspective on key global issues and challenges with focus on climate change, economic development, and strengthening international cooperation within the Commonwealth community. In his keynote address at the Commonwealth Business Forum on 23rd October on “Transforming our Workforce”, he will highlight Pakistan’s emphasis on youth empowerment, skill development, and digital transformation. He will also engage with heads of delegations of other Commonwealth Member States. Pakistan’s participation at CHOGM 2024 reflects its continued commitment to the Commonwealth and its relations with Small Islands Pacific Countries. The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) brings together delegations from 56 nations from Africa, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.

CHOGM aims to reinforce multilateral cooperation, explore new opportunities, and tackle common challenges for the well-being of future generations.

The large ocean state of Samoa is currently hosting over 4,000 delegates for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) being held in Apia city.