DC urges immediate action for visually impaired persons

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, during a meeting with a delegation from the Blind Association on Monday, addressed the pressing challenges faced by visually impaired individuals in the community.
The delegation highlighted several critical issues, including the lack of employment opportunities, inadequate educational facilities, and insufficient infrastructure to support their unique needs.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal expressed his commitment to taking immediate action. He emphasised the importance of prioritizing the rights and needs of visually impaired individuals and acknowledged their vital role in society. He reaffirmed that implementing effective policies for their welfare is a key government priority.
The DC stressed the need to increase employment opportunities, provide quality education, and establish appropriate infrastructure to improve the lives of visually impaired individuals. He also highlighted the importance of developing specialized training programs and rehabilitation centres to promote their social and economic independence.
Reiterating his commitment, Iqbal assured that all available resources would be mobilised to help visually impaired individuals become productive members of society.