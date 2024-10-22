Tuesday, October 22, 2024
DC urges immediate action for visually impaired persons

NEWS WIRE
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, during a meeting with a delegation from the Blind Association on Monday, addressed the pressing challenges faced by visually impaired individuals in the community.

The delegation highlighted several critical issues, including the lack of em­ployment opportunities, inadequate educational facilities, and insufficient infrastructure to support their unique needs.

During the meeting, Deputy Com­missioner Iqbal expressed his commit­ment to taking immediate action. He emphasised the importance of prior­itizing the rights and needs of visual­ly impaired individuals and acknowl­edged their vital role in society. He reaffirmed that implementing effective policies for their welfare is a key gov­ernment priority.

The DC stressed the need to increase employment opportunities, provide quality education, and establish ap­propriate infrastructure to improve the lives of visually impaired individu­als. He also highlighted the importance of developing specialized training pro­grams and rehabilitation centres to promote their social and economic in­dependence.

Reiterating his commitment, Iqbal assured that all available resources would be mobilised to help visually im­paired individuals become productive members of society.

