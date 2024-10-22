Deptts asked to take stern action against polluters

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim on Monday directed all departments to take stringent action without discrimination against the elements contributing to environmental pollution and smog.

Chairing a meeting, he said the district administration had launched a comprehensive public awareness campaign on the causes and prevention of smog. He said that special announcements were being made in mosques, particularly in rural areas, to create awareness about smog-related issues. Furthermore, Assistant Commissioners from all Tehsills of the district were actively organizing awareness walks to highlight the risks associated with the smog.

The DC directed the agriculture department officials to implement concrete measures to prevent the burning of crop residues, including stubble and husk, which were major contributors to smog. He further ordered heavy fines to be imposed on individuals intentionally setting fire to such materials, which lead to environmental pollution. Legal action would be taken under the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, and FIRs would be registered against violators without any leniency, he added.

Additionally, the DC highlighted that under the anti-smog campaign, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority, Malik Muhammad Tahir, had initiated a crackdown on vehicles emitting incessant smoke.

Efforts were also underway to ensure enforcement against traditional brick kilns that produce harmful emissions. In this regard, 100 per cent of the brick kilns in the district had been shifted to Zigzag technology.

The meeting was attended by all officials and officers of departments concerned and Assistant Commissioners of the district.