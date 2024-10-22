DIG Sukkur, SSP Ghotki transferred

KARACHI - The Deputy Inspector General Police Sukkur Range Pir Muhammad Shah and the SSP Ghotki Hafeezur Rehman Bugti were transferred with immediate effect and until further orders. According to separate notifications issued by Chief Secretary and IGP Sindh, respectively, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab was assigned to hold additional charge of the post of , while SSP Khairpur Dr Samiullah Soomro was assigned additional charge of the post of SSP Ghotki with immediate effect and until further orders. Meanwhile, a committee headed by Additional IG CTD Karan Imran Yaqoob Minhas and comprising of DIGP Crime and Investigation Aamir Farooqui and DIGP Finance Tanveer Alam Odho as its members to enquire into contents of letter written by then against then SSP Ghotki and allegations leveled by SSP Hafeez Rehman Bugti during media talk against DIG Pir Muhammad Shah. The committee will also ascertain the conduct of DIG Pir Muhammad Shah and SSP Hafeez Rehman in the aftermath of the firing incident on ex-MPA Shahryar Shar and submit the report within seven days, another notification added.