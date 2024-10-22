Dry, hot weather recorded in city

LAHORE - Dry and hot weather was recorded in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while hot in plain areas. However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night. Rainfall was only recorded at Mithi. Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Tandojam, Turbat, Lasbella, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad where mercury reached 39°C while in Lahore it was 34°C and minimum was 21°C.