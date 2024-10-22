Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Dry weather to persist in most parts of country: Met Office

NEWS WIRE
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. The weather will remain hot in plain areas of the country during the period. However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in eastern Sindh. The rainfall recorded was in Mithi 15mm. The highest maximum temperatures  recorded were Tandojam, Turbat, Lasbela, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad 39 C.

