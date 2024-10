The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released updated figures for registered voters across the country ahead of the upcoming elections.

Punjab leads with 74.89 million voters, followed by 27.59 million in Sindh, 22.40 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 5.49 million in Balochistan.

In the federal capital, Islamabad, there are 1.15 million registered voters, according to the latest data.