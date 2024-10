RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Police arrest­ed four drug dealers on Monday from various ar­eas of the district, seiz­ing over 4 kilograms of drugs in the process.

According to a police spokesman, the Saddar Wah Police apprehend­ed a woman drug deal­er, Jawaria alias Nazia, with 1.6 kg of drugs. Safdar was also arrest­ed with 830 grams of charas. Meanwhile, the Dhamyal Police took into custody Akhtar af­ter recovering 1.6 kg of drugs from him.