‘Ghuriya Ka Ghar’ staged at ‘World Culture Festival 2024’

October 22, 2024
KARACHI  -  On the 25th day of ‘World Culture Festival Karachi 2024’, the theater play ‘Ghuriya Ka Ghar’ was presented.  The play, written and directed by Anwer Jafri, featured a talented cast including Naina Black, Sheema Kermani, Paras Masroor, Imran Khan, Tabita Simrin, and Harris Khan.  The 90-minute drama was well-received by the audience for its social theme. The central character, Tehmina, was portrayed as a woman dedicated to social welfare work. The play also featured a character named Sakina, whose performance left a strong impression. In ‘Ghuriya Ka Ghar’ production quality and the lack of unnecessary characters, keeping the focus sharp and engaging the audience throughout. The story revolves around Tehmina’s life, highlighting her loyalty and dedication to her husband, Murad, as she navigates the challenges of being part of a middle-class family. The 38-day World Culture Festival will continue at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi until November 2.

