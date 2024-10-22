Governor Tessori signs amendment bill enhancing physical medicine, rehabilitation services

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Khan Tessori has signed the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Amendment Bill 2024.

Under the amendment bill, the administrative control of the institution had been transferred from the Sindh Health Department to the Department of Rights of Persons with Disabilities, a communique said on Monday. The governor said this was an important development by the Sindh government for the welfare of persons with disabilities. He further said that the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation will now operate under a new management structure to better serve disabled persons. Sindh governor felicitates nation on passage of 26th Constitutional Amendment Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday has congratulated the nation on the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment. He said that judicial reforms would ensure the fastest resolution to pending cases.

Governor Tessori lauded every member of the National Assembly and Senators for their role in the passage of the Amendment. He said that all the parties had played an important role for the approval of this amendment. He further said that today, it had been proved that Parliament was the supreme institution.