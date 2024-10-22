IHC summons Islamabad IG over missing PTI lawyer case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad in person before the court in a petition seeking the recovery of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s missing lawyer, Intazar Hussain Panjutha.

A single bench of the IHC, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, conducted a hearing of the case and also sought the Intelligence Bureau’s (IB) report on the recovery of Panjutha.

During the hearing, the court was apprised that the investigation is underway and the relevant material has been issued; however, no tangible development has taken place. It was also contended that the results of the location of the mobile phone are still awaited.

The representative of the Intelligence Bureau, present in person, submitted that “needful shall be positively done today.” Justice Aamer stated, “Let the same be done today. The Inspector General of Police ICT is directed to appear in person on the next date of hearing.”

At the onset of the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice asked about any progress in the case. In response, the petitioner’s counsel, Faisal Fareed Chaudhry, stated that “they have received the footage and photographs, but no more progress.”

The SHO informed them that two front pictures were found, which had been handed over. He added that a car was seen in footage at 5:02 hours, and the cameras ahead were defective. They went to the Kala Chitta Airport but found nothing.

“Their request came to us; we are still looking into the matter,” an IB officer said in response to the court’s inquiry about the IB representative.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked, “It’s enough now; do something. Ten days have passed; the kidnapped person must be recovered and presented in the court tomorrow, as well as the Islamabad IG.”

The IHC Chief Justice mentioned that the court had directed the IB to not misinterpret and asked where the report was, stating it must be attached to the files today.

Then, lawyer Riasat Ali Azad Advocate stated that this matter was quite critical as a lawyer was involved and they were facing an ordeal. The IHC Chief Justice maintained that therefore the court had summoned the IG.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until Tuesday (today).

Separately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan approached the IHC to gain access to his personal physicians. In a petition filed through Barristers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, Khan requested permission for medical examinations by his personal doctors. The application stated that he has not been granted access to his physicians, despite being 72 years old, a former athlete, and a former Prime Minister. It specifically mentioned that Dr. Asim was denied access on October 15, 2024, despite his familiarity with Khan’s medical history.

The petition also requested the court to issue a permission letter for Dr. Asim Yousuf, Dr. Faisal Sultan, and Dr. Sameena Niazi to conduct check-ups according to a scheduled plan.