Impact of AI

The pervasive influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on modern education has ignited a heated debate. While AI offers numerous advantages, its unchecked adoption threatens students’ cognitive development and academic integrity. Over-reliance on AI-driven tools risks stifling creativity and undermining authentic learning experiences.

The ease with which AI-generated content can be reproduced and presented as original work devalues hard-earned knowledge and skills. This not only fosters academic dishonesty but also encourages complacency, eroding the foundations of intellectual curiosity and critical thinking.

If this reliance on AI continues unrestrained, it could have far-reaching consequences, including the erosion of problem-solving skills, diminished creativity, lack of original thought, increased dependence on technology, and academic stagnation. It is crucial for educators, policymakers, and students to recognise the dual-edged nature of AI and adopt a balanced approach, harnessing its benefits while addressing its drawbacks. I urge the government to take proactive steps to regulate the use of AI in education and promote a culture of authenticity, innovation, and intellectual rigor.

ZAINAB ISLAM,

Karachi.