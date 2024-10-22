Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi participates in International Expo 2024

Federal Minister for Interior on Tuesday inaugurated the much-anticipated alongside delegates from various countries, marking a significant milestone in international cooperation and collaboration.

Upon his arrival at the expo venue, the minister received a warm welcome from senior Turkish officials, underscoring the importance of this event in fostering diplomatic ties.

During the event, Naqvi had a notable meeting with General Metin Gurak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff. The minister congratulated General Gurak on the successful organization of the expo, expressing his best wishes for its success. In response, General Gurak thanked Minister Naqvi for Pakistan’s participation, highlighting the importance of representation from friendly nations.

As part of his visit, toured the expo, exploring various stalls and exhibits. He paid special attention to the stall set up by Pakistan Ordnance Factories, where he engaged with the organizers and praised the advanced Pakistani equipment on display.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Minister Naqvi remarked, “I was delighted to see the modern machinery and tools at the Istanbul International Expo.” His keen interest in the advanced technologies showcased reflects Pakistan’s commitment to innovation and collaboration in the defense sector.

The minister emphasized that the would serve as a platform to enhance cooperation among friendly nations, paving the way for future partnerships in various fields.

Pakistani Ambassador to Turkey, Dr. Yusuf Jind, along with other senior officials, also attended the event, further solidifying the presence of Pakistan at this international gathering.

As the expo continues, it is expected to facilitate valuable discussions and exchanges that could lead to strengthened ties and collaborative efforts among participating nations, fostering a spirit of partnership and mutual benefit.