Justice Yahya Afridi named new Chief Justice of Pakistan

A 12-member Special Parliamentary Committee has selected for the appointment as of Pakistan, marking the first time such a committee was formed for this purpose following the 26th Constitutional Amendment. The committee, comprising representatives from both the National Assembly and Senate, held its session in Parliament House, Room No. 5.

The session was briefly postponed until 8:30 pm after members from the opposition PTI and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) did not participate. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar expressed hopes of convincing the absent members to attend but clarified that proceedings would continue in their absence if necessary.

The committee includes MNAs Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Rana Ansar, Gohar Ali Khan, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, and Senators Farooq Hameed Naik, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Syed Ali Zafar, and Kamran Murtaza.