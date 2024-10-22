Kashmiri Resistance

Despite India’s belief that overwhelming force and the use of brutal tactics, such as collective punishment and terror against civilians, will suppress the resistance movement in Kashmir, the struggle remains active and resilient. The movement continues to resist despite the disproportionate force deployed against it. In many ways, Kashmir’s plight mirrors that of Palestine, where an occupying power seeks to integrate an ethnically and religiously distinct population, despite the clear opposition of the local people. As in Palestine, where relying on the occupier’s goodwill is futile, those suffering under this harsh regime feel compelled to take up arms in self-defence.

The recent attack in Kashmir, where gunmen targeted labourers brought in from other parts of India to build infrastructure aimed at further integrating the region into the Indian Federation, underscores the ongoing resistance to Indian involvement. The attack, which left seven dead, is one of the deadliest this year. Despite India stationing around 500,000 troops in Kashmir—making it one of the most heavily militarized regions in the world, even compared to the Korean peninsula or Israel—the success of this attack highlights the level of freedom and agency the insurgents still maintain.

With similar unrest occurring in its eastern regions, India now faces multiple insurgencies. It should not assume that the Kashmir issue is resolved. This recent attack serves as a clear reminder that the people of Kashmir, along with Pakistan, the international community, and the United Nations, do not consider the matter settled.