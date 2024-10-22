Katy Perry expresses desire to return to American Idol

LOS ANGELES - has seemingly decided to make final efforts in order to revive her struggling music career. An insider has recently shared with Life & Style magazine that the 39-year-old singer has been pleading with American Idols producer to give her the judge spot back. The source revealed, “American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy.” Discussing her struggling music career, the tipster shared that her album has flopped, and she’s now exerting every effort to bag this golden opportunity. The insider remarked, “She’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table, It is a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart-topping artist are behind her.” “But Carrie’s got the gig now and unless the new season is a ratings disaster, there’s no way Katy is getting back in that chair,” the source added. The explosive revelation came after Katy seemingly disappointed her fans with release of her latest music album, 143.

For the unversed, Katy dropped her new album on September 20, 2024. On the personal front, the Last Friday Night singer will turn 40 on October 25 this year.