Tuesday, October 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Katy Perry expresses desire to return to American Idol

Katy Perry expresses desire to return to American Idol
NEWS WIRE
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES  -  Katy Perry has seemingly decided to make final efforts in order to revive her struggling music career. An insider has recently shared with Life & Style magazine that the 39-year-old singer has been pleading with American Idols producer to give her the judge spot back. The source revealed, “American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy.”  Discussing her struggling music career, the tipster shared that her album has flopped, and she’s now exerting every effort to bag this golden opportunity. The insider remarked, “She’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table, It is a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart-topping artist are behind her.” “But Carrie’s got the gig now and unless the new season is a ratings disaster, there’s no way Katy is getting back in that chair,” the source added. The explosive revelation came after Katy seemingly disappointed her fans with release of her latest music album, 143.  

Commissioner for completing Faisalabad uplift schemes on war-footing

For the unversed, Katy dropped her new album on September 20, 2024. On the personal front, the Last Friday Night singer will turn 40 on October 25 this year.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1729486198.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024