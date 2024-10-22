King Charles confronted with ‘you are not my King’ protest at parliament

SYDNEY - King Charles was reportedly left “taken aback” when a protester shouted, “you are not my King,” during his speech to the Australian Parliament, according to royal commentator Ingrid Steward. The incident occurred amidst ongoing protests during his tour of Australia, but it took a dramatic turn during his address at the parliament on Monday. Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe, known for her outspoken anti-colonial stance, interrupted the monarch with her slogans. Steward noted Thorpe’s prominence as the first Aboriginal senator representing Victoria and her history of engaging in protests. “This would have not come as much of a surprise to those present,” she remarked, pointing out that Thorpe was adorned in an Aboriginal cape during the demonstration. “She has every right to protest; it’s a democracy,” Steward emphasized, highlighting the significance of free expression in Australian society. Royal commentator Ingrid remarked that King Charles was “rather taken aback” during his speech to the Australian Parliament when he faced a dramatic interruption from Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe. Although the King is accustomed to hearing protests like this, he noted that it doesn’t make such moments any easier to endure. Thorpe confronted the 75-year-old monarch immediately after he delivered an important address, shouting, “This is not your land, you are not my king,” and demanding, “Give us our land back!” Her almost minute-long tirade caught lawmakers and dignitaries off guard, making the situation particularly awkward for those in attendance.

King Charles says signs of climate change in Australia ‘unmistakable’

King Charles warned of “overwhelming” climate dangers in an address at Australia’s parliament on Monday, saying the growing ferocity of bushfires and floods were an “unmistakable sign” of a sweltering planet. The monarch urged Australia -- a longtime climate laggard with an economy geared around mining and coal -- to assume the mantle of global leadership in the race to slash emissions. “It’s in all our interests to be good stewards of the world,” he said in his first speech inside Australia’s parliament as head of state. The 75-year-old sovereign is on a nine-day jaunt through Australia and Samoa, the first major foreign tour since his life-changing cancer diagnosis earlier this year. His environmental advocacy -- which has seen him dubbed the “climate king” -- is sure to resonate in a country scarred by fires and floods. The “magnitude and ferocity” of these natural disasters was accelerating, said Charles, who described the “roll of unprecedented events” as “an unmistakable sign of climate change”.

“This is why Australia’s international leadership on global initiatives to protect our climate and biodiversity is of such absolute and critical importance.” Charles paid particular tribute to Indigenous “traditional owners of the lands” who had “loved and cared for this continent for 65,000 years”. At the end of his speech, as the hearty applause receded, an Indigenous lawmaker shocked the audience with her own interjection.

“Give us our land back!” screamed independent senator Lidia Thorpe, who had earlier turned her back on the king as the crowd stood for the national anthem. “This is not your land, you are not my king” the lawmaker added, decrying what she described as a “genocide” of Indigenous Australians by European settlers.