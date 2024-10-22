Knights overcome Patriots despite Lumba's heroics; Trego powers Tigers to win

Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights clinched a thrilling 5-wicket win against the Gurugram Patriots, despite a breathtaking century from Sharad Lumba.

The Patriots, after being put in to bat, were led by Lumba’s exceptional knock of 140 off just 69 balls, featuring 16 boundaries and 9 towering sixes. His solo effort lifted the Patriots to a competitive 188/9, with no other batsman reaching double digits.

The Knights' chase started shakily, losing both openers early, but Rahul Dagar's unbeaten 78 off 47 balls steadied the ship. Supported by Mahesh Rawat and Udit Mohan’s contributions of 30 runs each, Dagar guided the Knights to 189/5, sealing the win with 8 balls remaining.

In the second game of the day, Ghaziabad Bhawani Tigers dominated the Noida Eagles, winning by a commanding 83-run margin. After electing to bowl, the Eagles faced a fiery onslaught led by Peter Trego, whose explosive 84 off 39 balls, featuring 9 sixes, powered the Tigers to an imposing 229/7.

Trego also starred with the ball, claiming two early wickets, as the Eagles’ chase faltered. They struggled to gain momentum, finishing at 146/7, well short of the target, with Trego’s all-round brilliance ensuring a comprehensive victory for the Tigers.