KP CM aide reviews performance of Health Dept

PESHAWAR - To review the performance of the Health Department based on the agen­da items from last week’s meeting, the Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, Ihtisham Ali, chaired a meeting on Monday.

Attendees at the meeting included rel­evant officers responsible for various matters. The primary focus was the re­trieval of government vehicles being used by retired, transferred, and unau­thorised individuals within the Health Department. Special Secretary Health, Habibullah, informed the Health Adviser that, so far, only 200 vehicles have been entered into the Human Resource Man­agement Information System (HRMIS).

Expressing dissatisfaction, Ihtisham Ali directed that the details of every departmental vehicle, whether func­tional or not, must be provided within three days.

Special Secretary Habibullah men­tioned that letters have already been sent to all staff and the Excise Depart­ment, instructing them to prevent any vehicle not registered in HRMIS from being on the road. Additionally, the maintenance and fuel budgets for ve­hicles in unauthorized possession have been frozen.

The Health Adviser issued strict in­structions that any District Health Of­ficer (DHO), Medical Superintendent (MS), or other officers failing to pro­vide vehicle records should be re­moved from their positions imme­diately. He also demanded details of vehicles provided by various projects and emphasised that government vehi­cles must be retrieved from unauthor­ised individuals.`

Regarding digitization, the Health Adviser expressed dissatisfaction with the current progress and ordered that efforts to digitize the Directorate Gen­eral Health Service begin immediate­ly. He emphasised that the posting and transfer processes must also be dig­itized, despite the temporary ban on transfers. He called for the system to be fully operational so that online applica­tions could begin immediately. The on­line leave management system must also be activated starting today.

In addition, Ihtisham Ali ordered that all officers from other departments currently working in the Health De­partment should be relieved immedi­ately. Dual charges, additional charges, and attachments should be ended ef­fective today. No individual should hold more than one position. He stressed that the regional directorates have now been activated, and all necessary staff and resources should be provided to ensure these offices function efficient­ly. This will help decentralize powers and address the province’s health-re­lated issues more effectively.

The Health Adviser also instructed the relevant officials to begin work on developing a comprehensive plan for all donors, implementation partners, and technical assistants. The report on this work is to be presented at next week’s meeting.

All Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and agreements with donors will now be handled by the Chief of the Health Sector Reform Unit (HSRU). He emphasized that all donors and imple­mentation partners must align with the health department’s agenda and requirements, rather than the depart­ment working to meet their priorities. Any donor failing to meet these crite­ria will not be permitted to work in the health sector.