KP Governor Kundi for permanent resolution of Kurram situations

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday expressed concern about the security situation in Kurram, emphasizing that solutions should align with local customs and Pashtun traditions on a permanent basis.

He made these remarks during a meeting at the Governor’s House with former MNAs Pir Haider Ali Shah and Jawad Hussain, along with tribal elders from Kurram.

Governor Kundi stated that he is well aware of the challenges facing Kurram and is actively engaging with various community leaders to find a lasting solution. He underscored the need for a permanent resolution rather than temporary peace.

The Governor highlighted that some miscreants are attempting to incite sectarian conflict between the Shia and Sunni communities and urged locals to remain vigilant against such divisive tactics.

He reassured the delegation that the people of Kurram are part of the broader community, and restoring complete peace in the area is his top priority.

The delegation informed the Governor about the persistent sectarian violence that has plagued Kurram for years, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives, including those of children, women, and the elderly.

They added that travel remains perilous, and the ongoing conflict is exacerbated by land disputes, which need to be resolved for sustainable peace.

Additionally, they pointed out that a small fraction—approximately three percent—of individuals are responsible for disrupting the peace, and they called for action against them.

The blockade of roads has led to shortages of essential goods and medicines, while trade at the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border has stalled, causing significant economic losses.

Governor Kundi lamented the historical reliance of Pashtuns on armed conflict but emphasized that dialogue is essential to resolving underlying issues. He assured the delegation that he is in contact with higher authorities and remains hopeful that a permanent solution will soon be found.

Meanwhile, in another meeting with a delegation led by Dr. Allama Shabeer Hussain Musawi, the Secretary General of the Shia Ulema Council, which included prominent members such as Allama Muhammad Ramzan Tauqir and Zahid Ali Khanzada, Governor Kundi also discussed the worsening law and order situation in Kurram.

During the discussion, Governor Kundi acknowledged that his concerns align with those of the residents of Kurram. He stressed the importance of collective efforts among all relevant parties to find a permanent solution.

KP Governor assures Hindkowan Tahafuz Foundation to resolve problems

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday stated that no effort would be spared in enhancing the development of the metropolis. He said, “Peshawar is the city of all the people in the province, and we are united in our service to it.”

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the Hindkowan Tahafuz Foundation, led by Chairman Haji Ameen Hussain Babar, at the Governor House on Monday. The delegation briefed the governor on the organization’s objectives and services.

During the meeting, the delegation presented several demands, including the inclusion of Hindko in the province’s name, the installation of welcome boards in the Hindko language along the motorway, the provision of land for the Indus Hospital, and the establishment of a health centre for drug addiction treatment. They also called for free online courses for the youth in Peshawar.

The foundation emphasized its commitment to preserving the city’s rich cultural heritage and proposed various initiatives aimed at promoting the Hindko language and fostering community development.

Governor Kundi assured the delegation that no effort would be spared in enhancing the development of Peshawar. He praised the social contributions of the Hindkowan Tahafuz Foundation and committed to addressing the issues and demands raised by the organization.

Kundi highlighted the historical significance of both Peshawar and the Hindko language, emphasising the importance of unity in advancing the province’s development.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured pensioners of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) that he would play an active role in resolving their long-standing commutation dues. This assurance came during a meeting with a delegation led by Liaqat Ali Khan at the Governor House.

The PTV pensioners expressed concerns about delays in the payment of their commutation dues, with over 300 pensioners waiting for more than two years. They reported facing severe financial hardships despite having dedicated more than 40 years of service to PTV.

Governor Kundi acknowledged the difficulties caused by federal government funding issues and pledged to work toward finding a solution. He reaffirmed his commitment to assisting in resolving these challenges.

The pensioners also expressed their gratitude to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, for his interest in addressing their issues.