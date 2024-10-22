Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Kukkiwon Asia Director visits Pakistan Taekwondo Federation to strengthen ties

Staff Reporter
October 22, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) warmly welcomed Ms Cholong Um, Director Asia of Kukkiwon Headquarters, Korea, during her visit to the PTF Secretariat in Lahore. During her stay, Ms Um held discussions with Lt Col (R) Raja Waseem Ahmed Janjua, President of PTF, along with Najam Siddiqui, Director of International Affairs, and Mehraj Aslam, Director of Kukkiwon Affairs at PTF. The talks focused on matters related to Kukkiwon’s operations and future collaborations. Ms Um praised the PTF for its dedicated efforts in overseeing the Kukkiwon Dan Promotion Tests and the issuance of Dan Certifications to Black Belt holders. She also toured the Kukkiwon Headquarters office, which is being set up within the PTF Secretariat. To commemorate the visit, a ceremony was held where souvenirs were exchanged between Kukkiwon and the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, symbolizing mutual respect and cooperation. Key figures in attendance included Master Khalil Jabran, Korean Master Choi, and Syed Sadaqat Hussain, Executive Member of PTF.   This visit not only highlights the growing partnership between Kukkiwon and the PTF but also reinforces their joint commitment to advancing Taekwondo in Pakistan.

Staff Reporter

