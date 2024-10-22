Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Lahore becomes world's most polluted city as smog crisis worsen

Web Desk
8:48 PM | October 22, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Lahore has been ranked as the most polluted city in the world, with an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 394. The severe pollution, largely driven by smog, is the result of factors such as crop burning and industrial emissions.

The thick smog is not only reducing visibility but also causing serious health issues, including respiratory problems and exacerbating conditions like asthma.

In response, the Punjab government has launched Anti-Smog Squads to combat the crisis. These squads are educating farmers on the hazards of crop burning and promoting safer disposal methods while enforcing strict zero-tolerance policies to ensure compliance with environmental laws.

Federal Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb emphasized the need for long-term environmental solutions and encouraged citizens to report illegal smoke or crop burning through a dedicated helpline.

While these efforts are a positive step, sustained action and public cooperation are necessary to improve Lahore’s air quality in the future.

PM seeks report on rising polio cases

Web Desk

