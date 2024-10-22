Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament kicks off with 16 teams including int’l players

LAHORE - The Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament, being organized by the Lahore Polo Club, has officially kicked off at the historic Lahore Polo Club.

In the first match of the opening day, Crewlogix Technologies defeated Security 2000 by 6½-4. The second match was won by Master Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, who outpaced Rijas/Barry’s by 9-7. The third match of the day saw Olympia overpowering NurpurBandobast by 8-4½ while the fourth and last match of the day saw Newage Cables emerged as triumphant against Total Nutration by 10-4.

Earlier during a press conference held at the club on Monday, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon shared the tournament’s details. Joining him were Lahore Smart City’s CFO Zahid Arif, Pink Ribbon Pakistan’s Sonia Qaiser, members of Lahore Polo Club Executive Committee Naseer Khan, Adnan Hayat Noon, Malik Adnan Hayat Noon, Club Secretary Lt. Col. (R) Amir, and 16 women players.

Malik Azam Hayat Noon mentioned that the tournament’s popularity has significantly increased, with 16 teams participating this year. Each team features one female player. The international players include ChiaraBasseti (Italy), Maria Candelaria (Argentina), Ingerborg (Norway), MahnumFaisal (Pakistan), Christina White (England), Hazel Jane (Ireland), Jade Wheeler (England), Eesha Haye (Pakistan), Sahar Yaghoobi (Iran), Sallie Cactus (England), Paula Bringas (Mexico), Charlotte Amy (England), Sofia Dean Ali (Pakistan), Chloe Victoria (England), Emilia Bringas (Mexico), and Natasha Monica (England). He added that four matches will be played daily, and an exhibition match between the girls will be held on Saturday.

Zahid Arif, CFO of Lahore Smart City, expressed his pride in supporting a good cause for the third consecutive year and thanked the Lahore Polo Club for providing the opportunity to back this excellent tournament. Pink Ribbon Pakistan’s Sonia Qaiser also expressed her gratitude to the Lahore Polo Club and Lahore Smart City for organizing the tournament to support the cause of raising breast cancer awareness among women.The grand finale of theprestigious tournament will be held on Sunday (Oct 27).