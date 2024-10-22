Larkana commissioner for utilising all resources to eradicate polio

LARKANA - Larkana range Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phul has said that all resources should be used for the eradication of polio and the polio campaign should be made successful by involving local government employees. Legal action should be taken against those who do not vaccinate their children. He expressed his views while presiding over a meeting of Divisional Polio Eradication Committee on Monday at his office. In the meeting, a strategy was formulated for the next polio campaign which will continue from October 28 to November 2, 2024 after considering the past polio campaigns. Commissioner Larkana said that the inclusion of revenue and local government employees in the campaign will help polio teams a lot because they can monitor the campaign at the local level.

He directed all the deputy commissioners of the division to direct the Mukhtiarkar, Tapidars and Kotwars to fully cooperate with the Polio teams, adding that Union Councils and Municipal Officers will be responsible for providing Polio Team data. He said that teams should be sent door to door to administer polio drops.