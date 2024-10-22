LG by-polls results for four VCs in Abbottabad announced

Abbottabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan’s regional office on Monday announced the results of the by-elections for four village councils in Abbottabad district.

The successful candidates include Sardar Muhammad Saeed Ladoo from Village Council Nagri Bala One, Sardar Gulfraz from Village Council Bagan, Usman Ali from Village Council Malakpura Urban, and Muhammad Rais Abbasi from Village Council Bagh.

In Village Council Bagh, Rais Abbasi won the Youth Councillor seat with 1,299 votes, defeating his opponent Tayyab Abbasi, who received 1,216 votes. Rais Abbasi secured his position with a margin of 83 votes.

In Village Council Bagan, Sardar Gulfraz was elected as the General Councillor with 710 votes, while Muhammad Haroon came in second with 587 votes, giving Gulfraz a lead of 133 votes.

For the General Councillor seat in Village Council Nagri Bala, Sardar Saeed Ladoo received 891 votes, beating Sardar Altaf, who garnered 564 votes. Ladoo’s victory came with a margin of 327 votes.

In Village Council Malakpura One, Usman Ali won the General Councillor seat with 776 votes, while Saad Khan received 568 votes, resulting in a lead of 208 votes for Ali. Additionally, candidates in 13 village councils in Abbottabad district were elected unopposed prior to these elections. Polling for the remaining four councils took place on Sunday in a peaceful environment from 7am to 5pm, with results announced shortly after the counting concluded.