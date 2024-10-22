Livestock Sector in Shambles

Pakistan’s livestock sector, contributing 61.84% to the agricultural GDP and 14% to national GDP, is facing severe challenges. Recent monsoon rains have devastated rural areas, spreading viral diseases like rinderpest among livestock. A visit to Larkana’s veterinary hospital exposed shocking inefficiencies. On October 8, I found the hospital deserted until 11:30 AM, despite the large staff. The deputy director only arrived at noon after I called him. Staff members offered flimsy excuses and lacked entry records. A disturbing revelation emerged: staff were selling medicines and vaccines to private stores at low prices, while local farmers faced shortages and inflated prices. This blatant corruption and mismanagement threaten Pakistan’s economy. Around 9 million rural families rely on livestock for 35-40% of their income. Unprofessional human resources are undermining this critical sector. To revitalise the economy and curb unemployment, the government must strengthen institutional frameworks, enhance disease prevention measures, and promote transparency and accountability. Prioritising the livestock sector is essential for effective management and resource allocation. Provincial authorities and higher government bodies must intervene, investigate corruption allegations, implement accountability measures, train veterinary staff, and ensure timely access to medicines and vaccines. Our economic future depends on revitalising the livestock sector.

TANVEER AYAZ MORIO,

Larkana.